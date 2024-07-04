HOW CAN YOU FOCUS ON IMPORTANT TOPICS WHEN YOU'RE OBSESSED WITH AMERICAN POLITICS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Vs Biden. Hillary Vs Trump. Bush Vs Kerry.
McCan't/Palin Vs Obama. Did any of them really matter? Or, are they
there to to just keep us busy arguing while the NWO takes over?
I'm constantly dealing with news viewers who remain stuck in politics but can't figure out a fake pandemic or bioweapon shot! It's maddening! 🤯
Happy 4th of 1913 Banker Hijacking day!
