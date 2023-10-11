💔 "MY KID DIED IN MY HANDS" - A Palestinian Mother Wails, Screams & Pleads to the World to Just STOP!

💔 "MY KID DIED IN MY HANDS": Watch as mother wails, screams and pleads to world to just STOP, saying her child got killed before he even had anything to eat.
While heart-breaking images (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/29030) continue to emerge from Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes, US warmongers are calling for Gaza to be "levelled" (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/29063)...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.