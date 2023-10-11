💔 "MY KID DIED IN MY HANDS" - A Palestinian Mother Wails, Screams & Pleads to the World to Just STOP!

💔 "MY KID DIED IN MY HANDS": Watch as mother wails, screams and pleads to world to just STOP, saying her child got killed before he even had anything to eat.

While heart-breaking images (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/29030) continue to emerge from Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes, US warmongers are calling for Gaza to be "levelled" (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/29063)...