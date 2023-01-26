https://gettr.com/post/p26aypqa27b
01/24/2023 Warroom: The FDA And CDC have lost their credibility: "Only 16% of adults have taken the boosters". People are also pushing back against the World Economic Forum.
A recent mouse study that came out of China shows that in humanized mice after four shots, there's basically a collapse of the mice immune system.
01/24/2023 班農戰斗室：FDA和CDC失去了人們的信任：“只有16%的成年人接種了加強針”。 人們也在抵制達沃斯世界經濟論壇。 最近一項來自中共國的研究結果表明，對人源化小鼠注射四針新冠疫苗後，小鼠的免疫系統基本瓦解。
