THE AWAKENING (2010) MAX IGAN DOCUMENTARY # 5

MAX IGAN 5th Film

In the 21st century, the world is experiencing difficult times. No matter how one chooses to look at things, or how much of a positive attitude one tries to adopt, there is still a great deal of uncertainty among most people in regards to the future and many of those who have taken the time to investigate and who are aware of such things, see the situation as hopeless and many feel powerless in the face of the New World Order Leviathan that is ever more quickly engulfing our civilization. Yet the reality is that the people are not powerless all, in fact quite the opposite is true, for there isa very simple and effective way to stop the new world order in its tracks.

