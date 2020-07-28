© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Couldn't Watch the Whole Video - Horrifying PT1
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • July 28, 2020
So painful to watch. He is crying "I can't breathe" and one of them is pinning his chest down so hard. I wonder what it could be that pushes people to this limit?
What Went Wrong Is Probably NOT on this Footage. Just Because Someone Can Speak Does Not Mean He's Able to Breathe!.
What Went Wrong Is Probably NOT on this Footage. Just Because Someone Can Speak Does Not Mean He's Able to Breathe!.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.