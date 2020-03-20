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Robert Steele 'Open Source Everything' for Revolutionary Change
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29 views • March 20, 2020
Ex-CIA spy, Robert Steele, presents his vision of a New Story which has 'Open Source Everything' as its basis. We need to create a world brain - a deliberative dialogue world brain and become citizen intelligence 'Minutemen'. We are at the end of an era in which lies can be used to steal from the public and the Commons. We are at the beginning of an era in which truth in public service can restore us all to a state of grace. http://bit.ly/1FDKphd
Robert was filmed at the New Story Summit: Inspiring Pathways for our Planetary Future, which took place at the Findhorn Foundation and Community in Scotland in September 2014.
http://newstoryhub.com
https://facebook.com/FindhornNewStory...
https://twitter.com/FF_NewStory
Robert was filmed at the New Story Summit: Inspiring Pathways for our Planetary Future, which took place at the Findhorn Foundation and Community in Scotland in September 2014.
http://newstoryhub.com
https://facebook.com/FindhornNewStory...
https://twitter.com/FF_NewStory
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