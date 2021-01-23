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Digital Belt and Road is the quiet giant in China's global infrastructure plans, and the West is struggling to keep up with it's incredible soft power ramifications. China Tech News Flash! #75
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10 views • January 23, 2021
Source article : https://www.chinatechnewsflash.com/digital-belt-and-road-is-the-quiet-giant-in-chinas-global-infrastructure-plans-and-the-west-is-struggling-to-keep-up-with-its-incredible-soft-power-ramifications-china-tech-news-flash-75/
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Support all my hard work, videos, podcasts and interviews on CRRS via PayPal! Bank cards can also be used through the PayPal portal.
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