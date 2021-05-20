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The Celestial Maiden of Dusk [Watercolor Speedpaint]
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24 views • May 20, 2021
#anime #mahoushoujo #magicalgirl
BUY PRINT HERE: https://www.etsy.com/listing/729571503/the-celestial-maiden-of-dusk-digital?ref=shop_home_active_1
The concept for this painting and even for this character was based around the idea of an object becoming a human and gaining sentience. In this case, nighttime is portrayed as a young girl, the "Celestial Maiden of Dusk". With the overly bright city in the background, the celestial maiden of dusk questions her purpose of being nighttime, since people nowadays, don't necessarily stop working at night. She's fully aware that modern society only see night and day as changes in time, rather than signals for when to work and rest. As the Celestial Maiden of Dusk, she unleashes an everlasting "night" throughout the skies, which is conveyed in the painting.
This is a magical girl OC that controls the night and brings dusk to the continuous, illuminated, world.
Done in watercolor pencils(Artist's Loft & Royal Langickel), watercolor paints and colored pencils(Winsor & Newton).
You can follow me to see my art here:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
All music belongs to their prospective owners:
"Android Sock Hop" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Balloon Game" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
BUY PRINT HERE: https://www.etsy.com/listing/729571503/the-celestial-maiden-of-dusk-digital?ref=shop_home_active_1
The concept for this painting and even for this character was based around the idea of an object becoming a human and gaining sentience. In this case, nighttime is portrayed as a young girl, the "Celestial Maiden of Dusk". With the overly bright city in the background, the celestial maiden of dusk questions her purpose of being nighttime, since people nowadays, don't necessarily stop working at night. She's fully aware that modern society only see night and day as changes in time, rather than signals for when to work and rest. As the Celestial Maiden of Dusk, she unleashes an everlasting "night" throughout the skies, which is conveyed in the painting.
This is a magical girl OC that controls the night and brings dusk to the continuous, illuminated, world.
Done in watercolor pencils(Artist's Loft & Royal Langickel), watercolor paints and colored pencils(Winsor & Newton).
You can follow me to see my art here:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
All music belongs to their prospective owners:
"Android Sock Hop" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Balloon Game" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
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