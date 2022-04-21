© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Grant Ellman (Prezence) & Dicky Barrett (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) Live at 'Defeat The Mandates', Los Angeles, April 10, 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • April 21, 2022
Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/defeat-the-mandates-live-from-grand-park/
Defeat the Mandates was a freedom rally in Los Angeles, April 10, 2022.
Playlist:
- Unified
- Change (Graham Nash - Chicago; We Can Change The World)
- SCAM!
Prezence are Grant Ellman and King David James.
Website: https://www.prezencemusic.com/
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrezenceMusic33
New single to be released soon!
Mighty Mighty Bosstones: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPraHWkiGzZ_5dTeStNr01w
Defeat the Mandates was a freedom rally in Los Angeles, April 10, 2022.
Playlist:
- Unified
- Change (Graham Nash - Chicago; We Can Change The World)
- SCAM!
Prezence are Grant Ellman and King David James.
Website: https://www.prezencemusic.com/
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrezenceMusic33
New single to be released soon!
Mighty Mighty Bosstones: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPraHWkiGzZ_5dTeStNr01w
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.