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We Are the Resistance – Never Quit
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200 views • January 25, 2021
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The Mirror world we’re living in continues to deliver entertaining news – Biden confused about what he’s signing, POTUS wins some major court battles while he prepares to fight off others, dog comms, new OIG investigations and evidence of FBI leadership KNOWINGLY abusing its power, a new legal play for POTUS, Military occupation in Washington DC and Hunter advises his dad on what he knows best – CHINA.
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Posted on January 25, 2021
CLICK HERE!!! http://www.preparewithredpill78.com
The Mirror world we’re living in continues to deliver entertaining news – Biden confused about what he’s signing, POTUS wins some major court battles while he prepares to fight off others, dog comms, new OIG investigations and evidence of FBI leadership KNOWINGLY abusing its power, a new legal play for POTUS, Military occupation in Washington DC and Hunter advises his dad on what he knows best – CHINA.
https://linktr.ee/RedPill78
https://linktr.ee/M3thods
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/redpill78channel
DAILY UPLOADS
Rumble: http://www.rumble.com/RedPill78
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RedPill78:e
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ckAsk0HlOn5w/
Gab TV : https://tv.gab.com/channel/redpill78
RedPill78.tv
LIVESTREAM
1. Dlive: https://dlive.tv/RedPill78
2. Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/redpill78
3. Pilled.net: https://pilled-topic-detail.net/topic-detail/152367
4. PureSocial: https://puresocial.tv/channel/redpill78/
5. Website: https://redpill78news.com/category/live-stream/
The Foxhole App
Posted on January 25, 2021
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