Live From Castillo De San Marco In St Augustine, FL

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The Road Home video 17 Health and Freedom Conference June 16-17 2021
Website: resistancechicks
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LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below!
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
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Website: resistancechicks
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PARLER Leah: @ResistanceChicks
PARLER Michelle: @Masfaith3
Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/ELTV Support them on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/eltv_reel