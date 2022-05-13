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5.13.22: DURHAM flood inbound, CLINTON / SOROS / OBAMA - Ukraine connections unfold, MSM JAB! PRAY!
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71 views • May 16, 2022
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The Finale
Song by Francesco D’Andrea https://artlist.io/song/12152/the-finale?search=the-finale
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html
Feels like the precipice as Russian and China call out the truth: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57775
Rand Paul single handedly blocked quick passage of the 40 billion dollars going to Ukraine today. https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57806
When you lose Good Morning America to vaxx skepticism, you lost the war: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57891
The UK government has admitted that once you have been double-vaccinated, you will never again be able to acquire full natural immunity to Covid variants - or possibly any other virus. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/87771
Truth Bombs on the WHO power grab dropped in Britain. "The people will not tolerate it!” https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/87791
Now here we see the actual receipts and photo evidence of a biological facility in Ukraine. Hiding stashed biological material. https://t.me/bioclandestine/283
Big Pharma accused of bio material injections: https://t.me/bioclandestine/286
Myocarditis Up 2800%: Army Veteran Pam Long Lists Alarming Numbers From the DMED Data Base: https://t.me/GeneralMcInerney/2956
Russia at the UN Security Council on the biolabs: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/87847
They have specific facts, data, and information on companies regarding the biolabs in Ukraine. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/24407
Vanessa Martins Figueiredo a 13 year old girl from Brazil has died as a result of receiving the Pfizer injection https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/1635
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
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★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
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★ARMOR OF GOD COINS★: https://thepatriotpin.com/Armor-of-God-Pray-Always-Challenge-Coin?tracking=AndWeKnow
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
https://virtualshield.com/deals/active/andweknow
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
--------------------------------------
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here—> http://ketowithawk.com/
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: https://bobbybowen.com/ Bobby Bowne Family
The Finale
Song by Francesco D’Andrea https://artlist.io/song/12152/the-finale?search=the-finale
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html
Feels like the precipice as Russian and China call out the truth: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57775
Rand Paul single handedly blocked quick passage of the 40 billion dollars going to Ukraine today. https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57806
When you lose Good Morning America to vaxx skepticism, you lost the war: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57891
The UK government has admitted that once you have been double-vaccinated, you will never again be able to acquire full natural immunity to Covid variants - or possibly any other virus. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/87771
Truth Bombs on the WHO power grab dropped in Britain. "The people will not tolerate it!” https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/87791
Now here we see the actual receipts and photo evidence of a biological facility in Ukraine. Hiding stashed biological material. https://t.me/bioclandestine/283
Big Pharma accused of bio material injections: https://t.me/bioclandestine/286
Myocarditis Up 2800%: Army Veteran Pam Long Lists Alarming Numbers From the DMED Data Base: https://t.me/GeneralMcInerney/2956
Russia at the UN Security Council on the biolabs: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/87847
They have specific facts, data, and information on companies regarding the biolabs in Ukraine. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/24407
Vanessa Martins Figueiredo a 13 year old girl from Brazil has died as a result of receiving the Pfizer injection https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/1635
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ARMOR OF GOD COINS★: https://thepatriotpin.com/Armor-of-God-Pray-Always-Challenge-Coin?tracking=AndWeKnow
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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