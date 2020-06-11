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Omandalas ~ Le Faiseur de notes Ft Isis ~ Pérou Montpellier
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7 views • June 11, 2020
A song I first heard on the rainbow in Portugal 2016 - Paradise is still here on earth - no amount of lies can put any lengthy shadow on that deep reality!
Even a small amount of light can overcome the darkness - the coldest moments are before the sun comes up again...
In to the power of love light, illumination, oneness be here now, responsible creator, eye am that I breathe inspiration conscious eternal jah kalifornication am shamanic imperative why not accept the samsara sweet elixir of life or challenge to think bigger #homoHyperdimensionalis ?
Even a small amount of light can overcome the darkness - the coldest moments are before the sun comes up again...
In to the power of love light, illumination, oneness be here now, responsible creator, eye am that I breathe inspiration conscious eternal jah kalifornication am shamanic imperative why not accept the samsara sweet elixir of life or challenge to think bigger #homoHyperdimensionalis ?
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