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Jackie Schlegel - Texans For Vaccine Choice - Freedom Fight 2021- video by Gary Brackin
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20 views • September 05, 2021
Featured: Jackie Schlegel, Executive Director of Texans for Vaccine Choice.
This event: “Freedom Fight 2021” was held on the steps of: the Capitol Building for the State of Texas, in Austin, TX on August 21, 2021. video by Gary Brackin
This event: “Freedom Fight 2021” was held on the steps of: the Capitol Building for the State of Texas, in Austin, TX on August 21, 2021. video by Gary Brackin
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