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Part 1 - "To ALL PERSONS STILL LODGED IN THE MATRIX" & Part 2 "THINK OF A MOVIE AS THOUGH IT WERE A PARABLE"
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53 views • June 22, 2020
https://sovereignconnection.com/?mref=Arrabon
https://makefreedom.com/?ref=2473
A Movie Review By Jack Smith - (Read By: arrabonTTEE; Video Done By arrabonTTEE) The REAL MATRIX War - you, You, and YOU as the Debtor on the Plantation. Educate you, You, and YOU in the Area of the "REDEMPTION PROCESS" to Escape the Clutches of The Corporations Plantations.
A Movie Review By Jack Smith - (Read By arrabonTTEE: Video Done by arrabonTTEE)
Part Three Matrix - Revolutions "The Third Movie of the Trilogy" - Coming Soon
https://makefreedom.com/?ref=2473
A Movie Review By Jack Smith - (Read By: arrabonTTEE; Video Done By arrabonTTEE) The REAL MATRIX War - you, You, and YOU as the Debtor on the Plantation. Educate you, You, and YOU in the Area of the "REDEMPTION PROCESS" to Escape the Clutches of The Corporations Plantations.
A Movie Review By Jack Smith - (Read By arrabonTTEE: Video Done by arrabonTTEE)
Part Three Matrix - Revolutions "The Third Movie of the Trilogy" - Coming Soon
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