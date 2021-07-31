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Forced COVID shot is global DEMOCIDE killing EVERYONE
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136 views • July 31, 2021
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
The first main part of this film is clips taken from The Alex Jones show 29. July 2021
Woman loses legs, may also have hands amputated due to COVID vaccine
https://nationaldailyng.com/woman-loses-legs-may-also-have-hands-amputated-due-to-covid-vaccine/
THESE SHOTS ARE NOT VACCINES - THEY ARE GLOBAL HARD-KILL WEAPONS !!!
This forum got reset Dec. 2020
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
PLEASE SHARE
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The first main part of this film is clips taken from The Alex Jones show 29. July 2021
Woman loses legs, may also have hands amputated due to COVID vaccine
https://nationaldailyng.com/woman-loses-legs-may-also-have-hands-amputated-due-to-covid-vaccine/
THESE SHOTS ARE NOT VACCINES - THEY ARE GLOBAL HARD-KILL WEAPONS !!!
This forum got reset Dec. 2020
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
PLEASE SHARE
---
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