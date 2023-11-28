Create New Account
Russian Paratroopers dismantle the Ukrainian stronghold of Artemovsk
Assault unit of Paratroopers of Russian Airborne Forces dismantles strongholds of Ukrainian troops in Artemovsk direction #bakhmut Orlan-10 UAV discovered them and attacked with Msta-B howitzers. Then the assault detachment advanced to attack and capture the militants hiding in the fort.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

bakhmutrussian airborne forcesartemovsk

