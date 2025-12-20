CIA director: Mission complete when everything Americans believe is FALSE

Researcher Douglas B. Vogt presents a stunning historical quote, verified by a direct witness, that reveals the ultimate ambition of US intelligence operations.

🗣 During a meeting with President Ronald Reagan, CIA Director William Casey was asked to define his function. His reported answer: “We will know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

The statement was recorded by Barbara Honneger, assistant to Reagan's chief domestic policy advisor, who was present. She later confirmed its accuracy to veteran White House correspondent Sarah McClendon, who published it.