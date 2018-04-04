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4/4/18 #EXCAVATE: Q EXPOSES Epsteins Tunnels, POPE is Next!
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132 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/4/18 Just a short dive into the deep-pedo-state as brought up by Q. We are all taking part in a #GREATAWAKENING that WILL be then END of the shadow government known as the Deep State. This video WAS cut off by my device during uploading even though there was 9 more minutes of actual video time. I will incorporate what wouldn't load into my next video regarding Trump's friendship with Jeff Epstein and his subsequent banning of Epstein from Mar-A-Lago after Epstein was caught enticing girls from the club to come to his near-by home where they would be molested by him.
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4/4/18 Just a short dive into the deep-pedo-state as brought up by Q. We are all taking part in a #GREATAWAKENING that WILL be then END of the shadow government known as the Deep State. This video WAS cut off by my device during uploading even though there was 9 more minutes of actual video time. I will incorporate what wouldn't load into my next video regarding Trump's friendship with Jeff Epstein and his subsequent banning of Epstein from Mar-A-Lago after Epstein was caught enticing girls from the club to come to his near-by home where they would be molested by him.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Thank you to everyone who supports this channel! I am amazed by the quality of engagement, the intelligence imparted, the love shared, the prayers given, and the financial generosity of YAFTV's viewers! THANK YOU!!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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