This Is Where You’ll Find the Most Dust in the US
Finding Genius Podcast
I bet you didn’t realize that mountain ranges do this!
Dr. Janice Brahney, an accomplished environmental researcher and assistant professor at Utah State University’s Watershed Sciences department, reveals that mountain systems serve as NATURAL BARRIERS to the atmospheric transfer of particulates. ⛰️

This definitely helps environmental researchers gain an understanding of the atmospheric transfer of particulates in any given area. 💯

