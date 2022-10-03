This Is Where You’ll Find the Most Dust in the US

I bet you didn’t realize that mountain ranges do this!
Dr. Janice Brahney, an accomplished environmental researcher and assistant professor at Utah State University’s Watershed Sciences department, reveals that mountain systems serve as NATURAL BARRIERS to the atmospheric transfer of particulates. ⛰️
This definitely helps environmental researchers gain an understanding of the atmospheric transfer of particulates in any given area. 💯
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.