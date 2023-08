Martin Armstrong: MASSIVE Civil Unrest Coming in 2024 & All Crypto Will Be SEIZED

We discuss:- What his model predicts about 2024 and the election

- What happens when the CBDC is rolled out

- Why he believes ALL crypto will be seized by the deep state

- What gold and silver will do in the next few years (and whether they will seize gold like in 1933)

- Why he believes Agenda 2030 will fail

... and SO MUCH MORE.To learn more about investing in gold visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 720-605-3900For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.Save up to 66% at https://MyPillow.com using Promo Code - MANLISTEN VIA PODCAST:

Apple: https://apple.co/3bEdO1S

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3u9k8Vd

Podbean: https://bit.ly/3A4Jasy

iHeart: https://bit.ly/3npOBeaFOLLOW AND WATCH:

Website: https://maninamerica.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@maninamerica

Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/man-in-america

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/maninamerica

Gab: https://gab.com/ManInAmerica

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManInAmerica

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/maninamerica

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ManInAmericaUS

Parler: https://parler.com/user/ManInAmerica

SafeChat: https://safechat.com/channel/2776713240786468864

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maninamerica2

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maninamericaus





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: f645f1102e6403e5