Part12 Hakoniwa box world Population Adjustment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
●Part 12:
What is the boxed constant adjustment system? This is a system that is triggered when the population continues to increase with the extremes of the material world and reaches a certain critical point. And in addition to ‘population adjustment’, there are also ‘population plagues’, ‘population disasters’ and ‘population earthquakes’ that are caused in the box garden. Furthermore, the boxyard world is currently in the middle of a radio war. In 2025, the time of ‘settlement’ is approaching for the box garden world.