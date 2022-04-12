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Early Church vs Todays Church
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33 views • April 12, 2022
Short video on the early church vs todays church.
For more information click the link to watch a longer video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings And The Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
For inquiries please email [email protected]
For more information click the link to watch a longer video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings And The Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
For inquiries please email [email protected]
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