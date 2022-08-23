How Can Ushuaia Get 17 Hours of Daylight on a Flat Earth?

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During December every year Ushuaia, Argentina, the southern-most city in the world, just below the 54th southern latitude receives over 17 hours of daylight with a maximum of 17 hours and 20 minutes occurring on the Winter Solstice. Globe Earthers often claim this would be impossible on a flat Earth arguing that a local, revolving, spotlight Sun should not be able to illuminate such a southern location for so long...
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