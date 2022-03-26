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Bases 37 Part 7 Sarah Adams the final Broadstair Inteview
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316 views • March 26, 2022
Sarah Adams in Broadstairs. Max and Sarah had been house sitting in Max's late grandmother's apartment, while her affairs were sorted out.
This interview, with Sarah in the UK, is about people working together. Its her final interview in England, until their return in 2015.
This interview, with Sarah in the UK, is about people working together. Its her final interview in England, until their return in 2015.
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