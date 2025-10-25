A modern electro-pop track that opens with pulsing synth arpeggios mimicking scanning machinery, layered atop a crisp trap beat, Verse sections use minimalist, slightly glitchy textures, evolving into a rich, melodic chorus propelled by lush bass and airy pads, The bridge drops to filtered breakbeats with sliced vocal samples, building excitement before returning to the soaring, expansive chorus, with a looping, groovy funk bassline and crisp, crunchy four-on-the-floor drums, Vocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically above, Chirpy, retro synth stabs bring playful, futuristic color, while disco guitar licks punctuate transitions, all tightly layered for irresistible dance energy

Yo da dub dub, Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub, Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub (I'm the Truthsayer) Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda, Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope, Bop ba bodda Everybody's got a right to know the truth So check out my message, it's for you As a matter of fact, don't let them silence you If the Truthsayer can speak, so can you They say I'm a conspiracy, but I'm just a messenger The truth is out there, it's not a mystery The system's rigged, the game is fixed But we can change it, if we stick together Why should we bow down to corrupt elites? Their lies and deceit only make me sick The state of the world is a crime scene And it's high time we start to clean it Everybody's got a right to know the truth So check out my message, it's for you As a matter of fact, don't let them silence you If the Truthsayer can speak, so can you I hear you ask about the meaning of truth Well, I'm the professor, and all I can tell you is While you're still sleeping, the world's burning And it's time to wake up, before it's too late Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda, Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope, Bop ba bodda Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub I'm the Truthsayer, repeat after me It's a truth or consequence melody I'm the Truthsayer, sing along with me It's a truth or consequence melody