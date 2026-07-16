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1985 Mexico Earthquake
ChristianDeo
ChristianDeo
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17 views • 3 days ago

1985 Mexico Earthquake


I already mentioned it in the video, but I will re-mention it again. I am not a geologist, nor am I a teacher. I spoke about some things in this video that MAY be INCORRECT, such as, MY OPINION that it may have been a doublet earthquake.


Please take the time to re-research all the information given in this video!


Pay close attention to the reason(s) as to why there was so much destruction, in Mexico City.


Please, I repeat, Please, go and watch the listed videos, near the end of this video.


You can find the links for the things that I used in this video, on my Discord server.


Here is a link to it:

https://discord.gg/2QmYxEtbc4


Wednesday 15th July, 2026.


#officialchristiandeo

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