1985 Mexico Earthquake





I already mentioned it in the video, but I will re-mention it again. I am not a geologist, nor am I a teacher. I spoke about some things in this video that MAY be INCORRECT, such as, MY OPINION that it may have been a doublet earthquake.





Please take the time to re-research all the information given in this video!





Pay close attention to the reason(s) as to why there was so much destruction, in Mexico City.





Please, I repeat, Please, go and watch the listed videos, near the end of this video.





You can find the links for the things that I used in this video, on my Discord server.





Here is a link to it:

https://discord.gg/2QmYxEtbc4





Wednesday 15th July, 2026.





#officialchristiandeo