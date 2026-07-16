© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1985 Mexico Earthquake
I already mentioned it in the video, but I will re-mention it again. I am not a geologist, nor am I a teacher. I spoke about some things in this video that MAY be INCORRECT, such as, MY OPINION that it may have been a doublet earthquake.
Please take the time to re-research all the information given in this video!
Pay close attention to the reason(s) as to why there was so much destruction, in Mexico City.
Please, I repeat, Please, go and watch the listed videos, near the end of this video.
You can find the links for the things that I used in this video, on my Discord server.
Here is a link to it:
Wednesday 15th July, 2026.
#officialchristiandeo