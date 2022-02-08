Anthony Fauci, MD has never treated a patient in his entire life

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Anthony Fauci is not a doctor. He is a bureaucrat.
We should be listening to doctors like Prof. Peter McCullough, MD and Pierre Kory, MD, etc, who have treated COVID-19 patients, and not be listening to people like Anthony Fauci, notes Del Bigtree.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News