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Ep 76 Part 1 - Dr. Harvey Fishman "What Is Glaucoma?"
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
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67 views • May 12, 2022
Dr. Fishman was an undergraduate chemistry major and then earned a Ph.D. from Stanford in Chemistry and Neuroscience working in the area of lasers, microfluidics, and neuroscience. Dr. Fishman then conducted post-doctoral research Neurobiology working in the field of retinal ganglion cell nerve regeneration. He earned an M.D. from Stanford and after his medical internship, Dr. Fishman joined Stanford Ophthalmology both as an ophthalmology resident and faculty and founded the Ophthalmic Tissue Engineering Laboratory (OTEL). As director of OTEL. he was awarded one of the first BIO-X grants and became the founder of the artificial retina prosthesis project which has recently gone into clinical trials for patients with macular degeneration.



After completing his residency training in advanced eye surgery and medical treatment for eye diseases at Stanford, Dr. Fishman started his own concierge ophthalmology practice in Palo Alto where he continues to lead advancements in ocular surface disease and novel diagnostics for dry eye, cancer detection, and the ocular microbiome. Dr. Fishman has a special interest in digital health and has co-founded several silicon-valley start-ups.



Dr. Fishman has co-authored 34 Peer-reviewed Publications, 11 U.S. Patents, and his research has been highlighted in Scientific American, The Economist, JAMA, and Ophthalmology Times.
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healthglaucomaeyecare
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