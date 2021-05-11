A new Holodomor possible in entire Europe - Restrictions of food - Viorel Ghica - 25.04.2021

The original was downloaded from Facebook. An official document presented by a member of the Bundestag. The identity of the member is protected. It is only audio. Please, someone that knows German, could validate the following (the German part begins after a brief introduction in Romanian language):

- the member worked in politics for 3 years

- a new law for protection against contamination proposed and debated in the German Bundestag, this law will be adopted because all the German parties are all with the plan

- the law was proposed and drafted by Merkel

- Merkel has absolute power over the Bundeslender, but she has to obey the president who has to also sign the law

- the law will take all of our rights - Corona was a set up for the asset and wrights stripping operation

- the purpose was the population reduction and all was set in motion in 2019

- the plan was written at Bilerbergen? or Ilderbergen? (I can not understand where). At the meeting participated most or all the state presidents from Europe and the 16 Lands of Germany

- Merkel is part of the elite

- the homes will be taken if we survive vaccination

- the speed of implementing of the processes will increase

- we will not be able to buy or sell if we do not receive the vaccines (just like the Mark of the beast)

- the aids from the state will cease: no aid to find a job, no money for poor

- the homes to be shared: the state takes your property, leaves you to live in it, but if you have rooms left, you will be forced to take new residents - refugees or homeless people

- Merkel is the daughter of Hitler: cryogenic sperm of Hitler was used to impregnate a woman and so Merkel came into the world

- after Covid, will follow a new period with extreme heat or weather disasters

- the members of Bundestag will vote the plan

- Merkel has the higher authority in the EU

- if the plan is deployed, then it is no way back to any normal life

- they also have power over our bodies

- if the parents will not obey the plan, the children will be taken in custody by the state

- the presidents of the EU adopted the plan and it will be implemented in al the EU countries

- the power is still in the hands of the people, but the people is too gullible and coward - the humans do not protest

- the people of Germany is divided

- the local stores and the hyper-markets will no longer receive food products - the markets will eventually be closed

- a new Lock-down will be imposed - we will have the right to buy only once on a week

- curfews after 21.00h

- the humans do not want to see the truth, the time is running out - this political system must be removed

- if the people do not want to act, it is going to be Hell on Earth

- the project will be adopted in a Friday (the past or the future Friday)

- each people has to unite against the traitors in their states

- mass protests are needed - we are free and we do not obey your stupid laws



"I do not own anything and I am happy"