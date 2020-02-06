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President Trump Rocks The Nation And Exposes The Democrats At State Of The Union - War Room Full Show
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29 views • February 06, 2020
America is celebrating after President Trump delivers one of the greatest and most historic State Of The Union in history. Owen Shroyer remembers all the emotions felt during the speech and callers weigh in to discuss how it made them feel. The speech also served as an exposure of the absolute hate and disgust that is the state of the Democrat party highlighted by the arrogance of Alexandria Cortez, petulance of Nancy Pelosi and desire for control over impoverished people by Rashida Tlaib. We also check out the latest from the insane Trump protesters in D.C. and Congress votes to acquit President Trump. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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