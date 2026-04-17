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The Shadow Market Beneath Global Energy Prices
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Goldman Sachs models predicted chaos. The headlines screamed blockade. But one man with a pelican case, $15,000 in cash, and sunglasses with hidden cameras went to find out for himself.


Sean Morgan reports on Analyst Number Three — a lone operative who crossed into Oman, signed a pledge of no intelligence work, and then launched an inflatable boat 18 miles from the Iranian coast. Shahed drones circled overhead. What he documented shattered the narrative.


Roughly half of all tanker traffic had vanished from electronic maps — not because the strait was blocked, but because crews were switching off transponders, feeding fake GPS coordinates, and swapping identities with decommissioned vessels. Tankers willing to pay a toll in yuan or cryptocurrency sailed under an electronic cloak that hid them from Western monitors.


The strait was never fully closed. It was filtered. Tehran had turned a global checkpoint into a selective extortion network — and the revenue funded the very missiles and drones that kept tensions alive.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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irancryptocurrencystrait of hormuzomangoldman sachsjohn michael chamberssean morganshahed dronestanker traffic
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