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Black Woman To CHAZ Residents – “Planned Parenthood Kills Us Every Day”
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96 views • June 19, 2020
Kelen McBreen | Infowars.com - June 18, 2020
Watch this viral footage of a black woman calling out the citizens of Seattle, Washington’s CHAZ over their hypocrisy when it comes to caring about black lives.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/black-woman-to-chaz-residents-planned-parenthood-kills-us-every-day/
Watch this viral footage of a black woman calling out the citizens of Seattle, Washington’s CHAZ over their hypocrisy when it comes to caring about black lives.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/black-woman-to-chaz-residents-planned-parenthood-kills-us-every-day/
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