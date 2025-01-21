"Iron Wall" West Bank: Israeli fascist regime has launched an "anti-terrorist" operation in Jenin - part 3

The Israeli fascist regime has launched an "anti-terrorist" operation in Jenin, West Bank.

Dubbed "Iron Wall," the operation by the Israeli Occupation Forces, in collaboration with the Shin Bet security agency, claims to target "terrorist elements in Jenin," which they have long labeled as a hub of resistance activity in the West Bank.

On the same day that approximately 90 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons, the Israeli Occupation Forces arrested around 60 new individuals.

Meanwhile, fascist settler gangs were seen burning Palestinian homes and vehicles throughout the night.