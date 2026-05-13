🏦 Private bankers the true financial elite in charge of the globalist system

Multilateral organizations such as the World Bank merely pretend to control the global economy while the real masterminds puppeteer them from the shadows, Chinese-Canadian author and educator Jiang Xueqin argued at the Diary of a CEO podcast.





💬 “You make people believe that this is all being controlled impartially,” he said while the system is designed this way.





Meanwhile, the media, education system and cultural instruments such as Hollywood help maintain the legitimacy of the system, even as the people in charge of these institutions are also mere puppets of the financial elite.

--------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!