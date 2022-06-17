They are Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27. British sources say this happened in northeastern Kharkiv. According to Russian military sources, the two US soldiers have been arrested. Americans have call signs “Hate and Bama".

Andy Huynh is a military veteran from Alabama. Drueke, 39, is from Tuscaloosa in Alabama and had previously served in the US Army in Iraq. His mother, Lois, 68, said he had found it difficult to maintain a job since returning from military service as a result of PTSD. "The U.S. Embassy has assured me that they are doing everything they can to find him and that they are looking for him alive,not dead. I'm doing everything I can to not fall apart, I'm going to stay strong. I am very hopeful that they will keep him to exchange for Russian prisoners."



Huynh was born in California but lived in the Tennessee Valley area of Alabama. He previously served in the U.S. Marines.

These are not volunteers but the forces of private military companies, which shows that there is a connection between foreign PMCs and the Ukrainian secret services.



The group was setting up defensive positions, during which Drueke and Huynh fired an anti-tank rocket at a Russian vehicle, destroying it. This, however, caught the attention of one of the Russian tanks, which was firing in their direction. Soon after, the tank was blown up by an anti-tank mine that the Ukrainian platoon had left on the road.

Article from: rense.com