BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russians Capture Two American Soldiers
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
237 views • June 17, 2022

They are Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27. British sources say this happened in northeastern Kharkiv. According to Russian military sources, the two US soldiers have been arrested. Americans have call signs “Hate and Bama".

Andy Huynh is a military veteran from Alabama. Drueke, 39, is from Tuscaloosa in Alabama and had previously served in the US Army in Iraq. His mother, Lois, 68, said he had found it difficult to maintain a job since returning from military service as a result of PTSD. "The U.S. Embassy has assured me that they are doing everything they can to find him and that they are looking for him alive,not dead. I'm doing everything I can to not fall apart, I'm going to stay strong. I am very hopeful that they will keep him to exchange for Russian prisoners."

Huynh was born in California but lived in the Tennessee Valley area of Alabama. He previously served in the U.S. Marines.

These are not volunteers but the forces of private military companies, which shows that there is a connection between foreign PMCs and the Ukrainian secret services.

The group was setting up defensive positions, during which Drueke and Huynh fired an anti-tank rocket at a Russian vehicle, destroying it. This, however, caught the attention of one of the Russian tanks, which was firing in their direction. Soon after, the tank was blown up by an anti-tank mine that the Ukrainian platoon had left on the road.

Article from: rense.com

Keywords
newslinefront
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy