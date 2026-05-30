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THROWBACK: Zionists invented terrorism — Holocaust survivor
(I uploaded a short clip of this interview about 2 months ago - Cynthia) (* use the 'magnifier' on this channel, then type Holocaust survivor to pull up that video)
🗣️“Terrorism in the Middle East was invented by the Zionists. One of the worst terrorists was Abraham Stern,“ he stated.
Avraham "Yair" Stern, a Zionist paramilitary leader, founder of the Stern Gang (Lehi) that fought the British Mandate in Palestine in the 1930s and early 1940s.
Stern is considered a national hero in modern Israel. He is also the man who literally ally with the Nazis.
Here's the documented proof: 👇
▪️Nazi alliance offer (1941): Stern proposed a military pact with Hitler, offering "active participation in the war on Germany's side" against Britain. In exchange, he wanted Germany to recognise a Jewish state.
▪️‘Master race’: Lehi publications explicitly called Jews a "master race" and Arabs a "nation of slaves" — advocating mass expulsion or annihilation of Palestinians.
▪️Rommel's liberation: As Nazi tanks approached Palestine, Stern's group prepared to welcome Erwin Rommel, Nazi field marshal, as a liberator, hoping German conquest would destroy British rule.
▪️Assassination attempts on allies: Lehi plotted to kill Winston Churchill during WWII while Jews were being exterminated in Europe.
▪️Blueprint for car bombs: Stern used tactics such as bank robberies, urban assassinations, and vehicle bombs — importing Western terrorism into the Middle East.
▪️From Nile to Euphrates: His manifesto demanded a Jewish empire spanning Egypt to Iraq, rejecting any Arab presence.
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