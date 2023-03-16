Fun Harvest of Prickly Pears (Tunas)

Prickly pears are a famiiar sight in the southwestern United States, and many other parts of the world. Today, we will go on a short outting and experience an easy way to harvest this delicious fruit, and then prepare it for consumption. Enjoy!
