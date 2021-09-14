BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

On September 7th Mexico Had the Second of Two Earthquakes Exactly Five Years Apart: Why Did the Sky Flash Neon Plasma Blue During Both of Them?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
202 views • September 14, 2021
What are the odds that Mexico would have two large earthquakes on the same day (five years apart). On September 7th, 2017 Mexico had an earthquake just off their coastline measuring an 8.1 on the richter scale. Then last week on September 7th they had a 7.1 magnitude in Acapulco. Interestingly both earthquakes were joined by curious blue flashes and lightning in the skies. What is causing the neon blue night skies during these quakes. It reminded me of the night sky lightning up on December 28, 2018 in Queens, New York when they said a transformer exploded in Astoria, New York.

Related videos:

GREEN SKY & FLASHING LIGHTS: Con Edison Transformer Explodes in Astoria, Queens, NYC
ActionKid YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xSn1-q10Yc&;t=73s

Strange Light In Sky Before Earthquake Ecuador, Apr 16, 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oZexhOyIa4

8.1 Earthquake Strikes Mexico: Produces Mysterious Bright Flashes Of Light (Sept. 9, 2017)
EPIC Vids
https://youtu.be/5U8J6Kj9pjw

Mysterious Earthquake Lights in Mexico 2017
(September 8th, 2017)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVUQ7d9sxFQ


You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]

Please follow me on Social Media

GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA

GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
plasma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

Mike Adams
Sen. Rand Paul Blocks Rushed Attempt to Pass KOSA Without a Vote

Sen. Rand Paul Blocks Rushed Attempt to Pass KOSA Without a Vote

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of 2.76 Million Military, Civilian Personnel

Pentagon Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of 2.76 Million Military, Civilian Personnel

Garrison Vance
Bill Gates Warns AI Could Cause a Billion Deaths, Urges Regulation

Bill Gates Warns AI Could Cause a Billion Deaths, Urges Regulation

Chase Codewell
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
Experts Outline Three-Day Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Three-Day Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy