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On September 7th Mexico Had the Second of Two Earthquakes Exactly Five Years Apart: Why Did the Sky Flash Neon Plasma Blue During Both of Them?
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202 views • September 14, 2021
What are the odds that Mexico would have two large earthquakes on the same day (five years apart). On September 7th, 2017 Mexico had an earthquake just off their coastline measuring an 8.1 on the richter scale. Then last week on September 7th they had a 7.1 magnitude in Acapulco. Interestingly both earthquakes were joined by curious blue flashes and lightning in the skies. What is causing the neon blue night skies during these quakes. It reminded me of the night sky lightning up on December 28, 2018 in Queens, New York when they said a transformer exploded in Astoria, New York.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xSn1-q10Yc&;t=73s
Strange Light In Sky Before Earthquake Ecuador, Apr 16, 2016
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Related videos:
GREEN SKY & FLASHING LIGHTS: Con Edison Transformer Explodes in Astoria, Queens, NYC
ActionKid YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xSn1-q10Yc&;t=73s
Strange Light In Sky Before Earthquake Ecuador, Apr 16, 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oZexhOyIa4
8.1 Earthquake Strikes Mexico: Produces Mysterious Bright Flashes Of Light (Sept. 9, 2017)
EPIC Vids
https://youtu.be/5U8J6Kj9pjw
Mysterious Earthquake Lights in Mexico 2017
(September 8th, 2017)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVUQ7d9sxFQ
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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