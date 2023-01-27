https://vaccineimpact.com/2023/russia-laughs-as-nato-decides-to-send-tanks-to-ukraine (SCROLL DOWN IN LINKED ARTICLE TO SEE VIDEO)
The streets of Munich are gripped by protests.
Germans came out en masse to express dissatisfaction with the transfer of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The crowd chants anti-war slogans and demands a diplomatic solution to the situation.
