A Big Encouraging Sign! The Lazarus Project and a return back to 2012
Last night, I called Aaron on the phone and woke him up. And, he was glad I did! I had been watching the latest episode of a TV series and I recognized a sign that was worth getting excited about! I had to share it with Aaron, and we want to share it with you! It's not the missing piece of the puzzle we're looking for, but it's still very encouraging!


Resources Referenced in this video:


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TheLazarusProjectBackTo2012.mp4


Part 1 - The London 2012 Olympics: Revisited

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2015/09/part-1-london-2012-olympics-revisited_13.html


The Pending Reset of Time

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

