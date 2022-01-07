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America First Winning Blueprint: Trump Surrogate Blasts American Men, Where Are You?
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320 views • January 07, 2022
Tana Goertz was a runner-up on both the apprentice and Fear Factor. She was one of the first advocates for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign all the way back in 2015, and returned for that role again in 2020. She’s from Iowa, and helped Trump win that swing state decisively by more than eight percent both elections. Tana says she has a blueprint for how to win elections running on an America-First platform as a political rookie. She joins us.
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