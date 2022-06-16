Grand Jury - The Court of Public Opinion - Day 8 - Closing Arguments - YOUR VOTE at Grand-Jury.Net

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Introduction

00:01:30 - Summary of Day 7 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal

00:05:10 - Closing Arguments - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ( Attorney at Law, Germany )

00:40:20 - Closing Arguments - Dipali Ojha ( Attorney at Law, India )

00:46:00 - Closing Arguments - Dexter L-J Ryneveldt (Adv.) ( Attorney at Law, South Africa )

01:20:40 - Closing Arguments - Virginie de Araujo Recchia ( Attorney at Law, France )

02:08:55 - Closing Arguments - Michael Swinwood ( Attorney at Law, Canada )

02:35:45 - Closing Arguments - N. Ana Garner ( Attorney at Law, USA )

03:05:00 - Closing Arguments - Leslie Manookian ( Former Investment Banker & President of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, USA )

03:13:50 - Announcement of online poll - Viviane Fischer ( Attorney at Law, Germany )

03:15:05 - Final thoughts - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ( Attorney at Law, Germany )

03:16:08 - Conclusion

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3fvEf2py4eit/