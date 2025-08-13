Russian FSB Detains Ukrainian Spy Plotting To Kill Russian Mod Official

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FSB DETAINS UKRAINIAN SPY PLOTTING TO KILL RUSSIAN MOD OFFICIAL
💣 The man manufactured a homemade explosive device and concealed it in a car purchased with his handlers' money to assassinate a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry official, Russia's Federal Security Service says.
🚗 The vehicle, packed with more than 60 kg of explosives, was supposed to be parked at a designated location and "activated" when the Russian military officer passed nearby.