Russian FSB Detains Ukrainian Spy Plotting To Kill Russian Mod Official

FSB DETAINS UKRAINIAN SPY PLOTTING TO KILL RUSSIAN MOD OFFICIAL

💣 The man manufactured a homemade explosive device and concealed it in a car purchased with his handlers' money to assassinate a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry official, Russia's Federal Security Service says.

🚗 The vehicle, packed with more than 60 kg of explosives, was supposed to be parked at a designated location and "activated" when the Russian military officer passed nearby.