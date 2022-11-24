Create New Account
11-23-2022 Q, military, free speech. Happy Thanksgiving, a lot to be grateful for!
The British American Patriot
Published Thursday |

Episode 109


Busy week, but I wanted to run through a few topics. Q becoming more mainstream, free speech coming back in a big way, and also considering how the military involvement may be happening in ways we might not be thinking. But mostly, Happy Thanksgiving to all of you. Thank you for your support, feedback, comments and making these podcasts worth my time. I truly hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. God bless!


Watch the Amy Sever interview with Juan O' Savin here:

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/11/juan-o-savin-with-amy-sever-major-intel-interview-after-juans-visit-to-mar-a-lago-video-3784200.html

