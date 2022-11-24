11-23-2022 Q, military, free speech. Happy Thanksgiving, a lot to be grateful for!

Episode 109
Busy week, but I wanted to run through a few topics. Q becoming more mainstream, free speech coming back in a big way, and also considering how the military involvement may be happening in ways we might not be thinking. But mostly, Happy Thanksgiving to all of you. Thank you for your support, feedback, comments and making these podcasts worth my time. I truly hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. God bless!
Watch the Amy Sever interview with Juan O' Savin here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/11/juan-o-savin-with-amy-sever-major-intel-interview-after-juans-visit-to-mar-a-lago-video-3784200.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.