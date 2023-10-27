Victory News Update on US Sports: U.S. Deploys 900 Troops to Middle East

Welcome to VICTORY News coverage in a spirit of faith! Stay tuned for top stories, important announcements and breaking news!

Victory News airs M-F at 11AM CT / 12 ET & 4PM CT / 5PM ET

Watch Victory News with the free app:

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3CyuDDI

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/478pktK

Tune in to Victory News daily on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/ListenToUSSportsRadio