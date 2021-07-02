Van Morrison - Moondance

Glad he's on our side in this fight....Perhaps the only Rocker...



"Moondance" is a song recorded by Northern Irish singer and songwriter Van Morrison and is the title song on his third studio album Moondance (1970). It was written by Morrison, and produced by Morrison and Lewis Merenstein.



Morrison did not release the song as a single until November 1977, seven and a half years after the album was released. It reached the US Billboard Hot 100, charting at number 92.



"Moondance" is the song that Van Morrison plays most frequently in concert.



Lyrics:

Well, it's a marvelous night for a moondance

With the stars up above in your eyes

A fantabulous night to make romance

'Neath the cover of October skies

And all the leaves on the trees are falling

To the sound of the breezes that blow

And I'm trying to please to the calling

Of your heart-strings that play soft and low

And all the night's magic seems to whisper and hush

And all the soft moonlight seems to shine in your blush



Can I just have one more moondance with you, my love

Can I just make some more romance with you, my love



Well, I want to make love to you tonight

I can't wait 'til the morning has come

And I know now the time is just right

And straight into my arms you will run

And when you come my heart will be waiting

To make sure that you're never alone

There and then, all my dreams will come true, dear

There and then, I will make you my own

And every time I touch you, you just tremble inside

And I know how much you want me, that you can't hide



Can I just have one more moondance with you, my love

Can I just make some more romance with you, my love



Well, it's a marvelous night for a moondance

With the stars up above in your eyes

A fantabulous night to make romance

'Neath the cover of October skies

And all the leaves on the trees are falling

To the sound of the breezes that blow

And I'm trying to please to the calling

Of your heart-strings that play soft and low

And all the night's magic seems to whisper and hush

And all the soft moonlight seems to shine in your blush



Can I just have one more moondance with you, my love

Can I just make some more romance with you, my love



One more moondance with you, in the moonlight

On a magic night

La, la, la, la, la in the moonlight

On a magic night

Can't I just have one more moondance with you my love



Mirrored - barbichello