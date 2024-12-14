Trump and Kennedy Are Frauds| Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Interview

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is a renaissance man. He grew up in India and was part of the low caste system - the “Untouchables” and “Deplorables.” At 14 years old, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai invented email. He then would go on to obtain four degrees from MIT and become a Fulbright Scholar. He started seven successful companies, been featured on The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, NBC News, USA Today. In 2017, he ran for U.S. Senate against Elizabeth Warren. Above all else Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai wants to “shatter the swarm” of elitist politicians who desperately try to control our lives. He believes America can be revived from a bottoms-ups movement by everyday Americans. Fresh off his independent presidential campaign, he’s here today to discuss everything from Zionism and Election Fraud to Trump and RFK Jr.





CHAPTERS:

Intro | 0:00 - 1:32

Trump’s Kool-Aid? | 1:32 - 15:02

Trump's Clowns: Kennedy, Musk, Vivek | 15:03 - 24:00

Bottoms-Up Movement Resistance | 24:00 - 43:14

Ron Paul is Part of the Swarm | 43:14 - 44:17

Background Music Credit: Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds