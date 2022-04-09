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Ernst Wolff | SCA Session 99 | Stage Victories
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66 views • April 09, 2022
Guest: Ernst Wolff - Journalist and book author Books (selection):
World Power IMF - Chronicle of a Raid (2014).
Financial Tsunami - How the Global Financial System Threatens Us All (2017).
Wolff of Wall Street : Ernst Wolff explains the global financial system (2020). Content:
Classification of the Ukraine war and the impact on the financial economy and Russia's threat of a gold-linked and ruble.
China: Shanghai in endless lockdown and the impact on global trade chains.
Inflation outlook, the energy crisis and food shortages.
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.comDr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglishTor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-99-Ernst-Wolff-Odysee:6
Ernst Wolff | SCA Session 99 | Stage Victories
Ernst Wolff, SCA Session 99, Stage Victories, April 8 2022
World Power IMF - Chronicle of a Raid (2014).
Financial Tsunami - How the Global Financial System Threatens Us All (2017).
Wolff of Wall Street : Ernst Wolff explains the global financial system (2020). Content:
Classification of the Ukraine war and the impact on the financial economy and Russia's threat of a gold-linked and ruble.
China: Shanghai in endless lockdown and the impact on global trade chains.
Inflation outlook, the energy crisis and food shortages.
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.comDr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglishTor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-99-Ernst-Wolff-Odysee:6
Ernst Wolff | SCA Session 99 | Stage Victories
Ernst Wolff, SCA Session 99, Stage Victories, April 8 2022
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