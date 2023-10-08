Create New Account
The Hamas military wing published footage of yesterday's Paragliding Landing - During a salvo of a working MLRS Storm
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

The Hamas military wing published footage of yesterday's paragliding landing.

A Palestinian calmly flying on a paraglider below a salvo of a working MLRS is simply a propaganda gift for the entire Arab world.

#Israel #Palestine

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

